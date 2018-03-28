IU baseball began a four-game swing against in-state teams with a 5-3 victory over Indiana State Wednesday night at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute, Ind. The Hoosiers moved to 17-5 overall on the season with the victory, while the Sycamores dropped to 14-6.

Senior outfielder Logan Sowers' 2-run home run to left in the top of the fifth broke a 2-2 tie and gave Indiana the lead for good. Junior utility man Matt Lloyd hit an RBI single to left to give Indiana an insurance run heading into the ninth.

Indiana State threatened with a two-out solo home run by No. 4 hitter C.J. Huntley in the bottom of the ninth but pinch-hitter Roberto Enriquez ground out to Indiana sophomore shortstop Jeremy Houston to end the game.

With the matchup being a mid-week contest, the Hoosiers went to their bullpen to balance out the innings.

Sophomore lefty Cameron Beauchamp got the start and threw one strikeout with two walks, three hits and two earned runs allowed in two innings.

Junior left-hander Tim Herrin followed Beauchamp with four strikeouts and just four hits allowed in four innings. Senior lefty B.J. Sabol tallied two strikeouts and allowed just one hit over the next two innings, and sophomore righty Cal Krueger closed the game with one hit, one walk and one earned run allowed in one inning but got Enriquez to ground out at the end.

Sowers led Indiana's hitters going 2 for 4 with 3 RBI at the plate. Junior catcher Ryan Fineman also went 2 for 4 with a solo home run to left center in the bottom of the second.

Indiana returns to action against Butler for a three-game home series beginning tomorrow night at Bart Kaufman Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.