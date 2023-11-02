Indiana athletics will also ask fans in attendance to observe a moment of silence for the coaches' passing in advance of both Friday's exhibition and Saturday's football game versus Wisconsin. The women's team observed a moment of silence shortly after the news passed before last night's exhibition contest over Northwood.

Starting during Friday's men's basketball exhibition versus Marian, the men's and women's basketball programs will don commemorative patches on their home and road jerseys with the initials "RMK." Additionally, the Indiana football program will honor Knight with identical "RMK" decals on their helmets for the remaining four games this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After longtime legendary coaching icon Bob Knight passed away on Wednesday evening, the Indiana program is wasting little time in honoring the General for the duration of the 2023-24 season.

"IU Athletics plans to honor and celebrate the life of Hall of Fame head men’s basketball coach Bob Knight in the coming days and throughout the 2023-24 year. Knight, who led IU to three NCAA titles and 11 Big Ten titles from 1971-2000, passed away Wednesday at the age of 83.

"The IU Men’s and Women’s Basketball players will wear commemorative ‘RMK’ patches on their home and road uniforms for the duration of the 2023-24 season. Head coach Mike Woodson’s team will be the first to wear the patch at Friday night’s exhibition game against Marian (Ind.) University, while head coach Teri Moren’s squad will debut theirs for its 2023-24 regular season opener against Eastern Illinois Nov. 9 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. In addition, head coach Tom Allen’s IU Football team will wear ‘RMK’ decals on their helmets for the remainder of their 2023 season.

"IU Athletics will also ask fans to observe moments of silence before Friday night’s Men’s Basketball game against Marian and on Saturday in advance of the IU Football game against Wisconsin.

"In addition, at Friday night’s game against Marian selected quotes from former players, coaches, managers, staff members, and other sports luminaries will be showcased on Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall video board during the pre-game and in-game timeouts.

"Out of respect for the family’s wishes and desire for privacy, there are no public memorials planned by IU Athletics or Indiana University.

"Knight was hired by IU in 1971 at the age of 30 following a successful six-year run at Army. During the next 29 seasons he compiled a 662-239 record overall in Bloomington and was 353-151 in the Big Ten. In addition to the three NCAA titles and 11 Big Ten Championships, his teams also earned Final Four trips in 1973 and 1993. He concluded his 42-year coaching career in 2008 as the game’s all-time winningest coach with a 902-371 record, and currently ranks sixth on the all-time wins list."