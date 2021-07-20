IU athletes gearing up for Olympic Games

The 2020 Olympic Games are set to begin on Wednesday July 21 after being delayed for a year due to COVID.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A total of 15 current and former Indiana University student-athletes, as well as two coaches, have arrived in Tokyo for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Competition for the summer games begins with women's soccer on July 21.

The Opening Ceremonies are scheduled for July 23.

The Hoosiers will have representation in men's and women's swimming, men's and women's diving, women's soccer and women's water polo. Fans will be able to follow along with all of the Hoosiers in Tokyo here. The page will include participating schedules, bio information, updated results and general news regarding all athletes competing in the Olympics.

TELEVISION/VIDEO COVERAGE

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast and streamed in the U.S. on NBC Universal platforms, which will feature more than 7,000 hours of coverage. In addition to NBC, the Games will be featured on CNBC, Golf Channel, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo and USA. Olympic shows and live events also will be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com. NBC's streaming service Peacock has started some of its Olympic channels and will carry livestreams of most sports, including popular gymnastics and track and field. All of Peacock shows and event coverage will be available free of charge except for men's basketball.

HOOSIER OLYMPIC HISTORY

Indiana holds a storied history of Olympic successes matched by few universities across the country. With 15 more athletes and coaches slated to represent the Cream and Crimson this year, IU has posted a total of 240 Olympic berths, representing 26 countries. Indiana will be representing Israel for the first time at the 2020 Games. In addition, on 17 occasions, Olympic coaches have come from IU.

For athletes, the Indiana University medal count is at 104 including 55 gold, 17 silver and 32 bronze. The Hoosiers have earned a medal at every Olympic Games they have competed in except 2004. The most productive year was 1968, with 17 medals for IU competitors in Mexico City.

Indiana University has had at least one Olympian in the last 21 Olympic Games – a stretch that goes back to 1932.

HOOSIERS IN THE OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020

Bailey Andison – Team Canada – Women's Swimming

Zach Apple – Team USA – Men's Swimming

Michael Brinegar* – Team USA – Men's Swimming

Andrew Capobianco* – Team USA – Men's Diving

Marwan Elkamash – Team Egypt – Men's Swimming

Tomer Frankel* – Team Israel – Men's Swimming

Jessica Gaudreault – Team Canada – Women's Water Polo

Mike Hixon – Team USA – Men's Diving

Ali Khalafalla – Team Egypt – Men's Swimming

Lilly King – Team USA – Women's Swimming

Vini Lanza – Team Brazil – Men's Swimming

Shae (Fournier) La Roche – Team Canada – Women's Water Polo

Jessica Parratto – Team USA – Women's Diving

Blake Pieroni – Team USA – Men's Swimming

Gabi Rennie* – Team Australia – Women's Soccer

Drew Johansen – Team USA – Head Diving Coach

Ray Looze – Team USA – Assistant Swimming Coach

*Competed at Indiana during the 2020-21 season