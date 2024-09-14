Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Sep 14, 2024
ISB Radio Hard Truth Post Game Show. Indiana Wins 42-13
circle avatar
Jim Coyle  •  TheHoosier
Publisher
Twitter
@jimcoyleISB
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Tonight's Post Game Show from the Indiana Football 42-13 Win over UCLA Football was Brought to you by The Hard Truth. Guest on the post game show was @CalebFDTV and @CoachGriff55. Hosted as always by @jimcoyleISB . Please Like Share and Subscribe!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement