The past two weeks of Indiana basketball have shined a light on just how much of a home-court advantage Assembly Hall provides the Hoosiers. While Las Vegas offered an Indiana-heavy crowd, it still wasn't home. At times, and definitely through the first five minutes, the Hoosiers looked out of place, which they were. If you still weren't convinced the road venue made much of an impact, Saturday's abysmal showing in front of a raucous Allen Fieldhouse crowd made it an open-and-shut case. While it was another tune-up game with Elon, it was an opportunity to get back on track. It is Indiana head coach Mike Woodson's goal to not lose in their home building throughout the entirety of the season. With how they've played in Assembly Hall through the first nine games of the season that looks like a real possibility. "It was good," Indiana wing Miller Kopp said. "We love playing at home. We practice here every day pretty much, and this is a home gym for us. We feel most comfortable here." Kopp was able to contribute 13 points and hit three of his eight attempts from three in the winning effort. "It's definitely good to be back."

"Well, again, we've played well here at home," Woodson said. "Our fan base has put us in a position to play well. I expect us to win every game at home. That's my goal. Yes, to bounce back from the two games that we've lost is a confidence builder for our team. We're still a young team. Hell, I started two freshmen tonight." Those two freshmen, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau may have been overshadowed by another true freshman who put together a solid performance, CJ Gunn. Nevertheless, Schifino bounced back as Indiana's go-to ball-handler after struggling mightily against Kansas following Xavier Johnson's injury. "It's not like the NBA where I can go to the D-League and find me another point guard," Woodson said. "He's the only true one that we have, and again, I just can't bury him with 40 minutes a game. I can't do that or there's a chance he could drop off." Woodson told the media postgame that Schifino getting 30-plus minutes was the plan coming into Tuesday's game. He used those minutes well, leading the Hoosiers with a career-high 17 points shooting 7-12 from the field. He wasn't quick to force anything and passed the ball well. "I've got to really watch that closely and monitor him as we continue this journey, but the guys like Gallo, Scoop, and Anthony; guys that have to handle the ball for us, they've got to be more strong with it, and be able to make basketball plays to help us."

While Reneau didn't light up the stat sheet or take home the player of the game award like Gunn did for some, it was the aggressiveness and confidence he played with that stuck out to me. His intent with rebounding and finesse on the low block was something that I haven't seen out of the Montverde graduate since Indiana's game with Miami (OH) in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It's still to be proven if he can compete with the big boys. Reneau looked out of place against Arizona and Kansas after a solid showing against Xavier. He will likely have to wait until Jan. 5 in Iowa City until anyone can make absolute judgments about the young forward. Either way, he still has things to prove.