This will be the second of three women's college basketball College GameDay shows this season.

ESPN announced on Thursday that its College GameDay show will travel to Iowa City on Sunday, February 26 ahead of No. 2 Indiana vs No. 7 Iowa.

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will travel to Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 26, for the second of three women’s college basketball traveling shows this season. The one-hour live show will air at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN ahead of the top-10 matchup between No. 2 Indiana and No. 7 Iowa and marks the first-ever visit to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the GameDay franchise.

Elle Duncan will host the show alongside women’s college basketball commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe providing analysis, interviews and features ahead of the Big Ten showdown. Dave O’Brien joins Lobo and Rowe on the game call at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

“Our program is thrilled to be one-of-three schools selected this season to have College GameDay on our campus,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. “It’s a huge honor and we are looking forward to showcasing our program on one of the best stages in sports.”

The Feb. 26 game is a pivotal game for Indiana and Iowa, the top two teams vying for the Big Ten women’s title. The Hoosiers won the first meeting last week in Bloomington in front of a record crowd of more than 13,000 fans. The Hawkeyes are led by junior guard and Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark, who is second in the nation in scoring and assists with 13 double-doubles. Indiana is on a 12-game winning streak with senior forward Mackenzie Holmes averaging 22.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 69% from the field.

“We’ve had our eye on this Indiana-Iowa matchup all season for women’s College GameDay as an opportunity to showcase these outstanding programs and top players like Caitlin Clark and MacKenzie Holmes,” said Patricia Lowry, ESPN vice president of production. “We’re thrilled to travel to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time and we expect a great atmosphere with the way students and fans at Iowa support this program and this rivalry.”

College GameDay is making three visits to women’s games this season. The schedule tipped off in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 26 when the Tennessee-UConn rivalry was renewed. Details regarding the final women’s college basketball show will be released in the coming weeks.