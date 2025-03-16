Indiana women's basketball earns bid to NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed

For the sixth straight season Teri Moren and the Indiana Hoosiers will compete in the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana earned a No. 9 seed and will face the No. 8 seed Utah on Friday from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The winner of this 8/9 matchup will face wither the No. 1 seed and host South Carolina or No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech.

The Hoosiers finished the regular season 18-11 and 10-8 in Big Ten play, adding both a win and a loss in the Big Ten Tournament, totaling Indiana's record at 19-12 before its selection.

This is the 11th time Indiana has made the NCAA Tournament and the seventh time the Hoosiers have made the field under Head Coach Teri Moren. This marks the first time in four years IU hasn't hosted the first and second rounds, but the Hoosiers are in regardless.