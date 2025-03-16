Indiana women's basketball earns bid to NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed

For the sixth straight season Teri Moren and the Indiana Hoosiers will compete in the NCAA Tournament.
Indiana earned a No. 9 seed and will face the No. 8 seed Utah on Friday from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The winner of this 8/9 matchup will face wither the No. 1 seed and host South Carolina or No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech.
The Hoosiers finished the regular season 18-11 and 10-8 in Big Ten play, adding both a win and a loss in the Big Ten Tournament, totaling Indiana's record at 19-12 before its selection.
This is the 11th time Indiana has made the NCAA Tournament and the seventh time the Hoosiers have made the field under Head Coach Teri Moren. This marks the first time in four years IU hasn't hosted the first and second rounds, but the Hoosiers are in regardless.
Utah finished 22-7 in the regular season, going 13-5 in Big 12 play, though it lost their first Big 12 Tournament game to Texas Tech, giving the Utes a 22-8 record heading into their matchup with Indiana.
Utah averages, 76.7 points per game, good for 32nd in the country, and allows 63.1, the 142nd best in the nation. For reference, Indiana scored 70.3 points per game, 88th in the country, while it allows 64.1 points per game, 168th in the nation.
Indiana finished 35th in the NCAA's NET ranking, while Utah 27th, making the battle between these two on Friday an expected close one.
The tipoff time has not been release, this story will be updated when it becomes available.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board