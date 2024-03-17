On Sunday night's selection show, Indiana women's basketball was awarded a No. 4 seed in the Albany 1 region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers will host the first two rounds of the tournament.

In the first round, No. 4 Indiana will meet No. 13 Fairfield. Tip-off is set for Saturday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

If the Hoosiers were to advance, they would host the winner of No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast on Monday. As of now, what time that game would be is unknown.

Last year, No. 1 Indiana was bounced in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, falling 70-68 to No. 9 Miami (Fla.) at home inside of Assembly Hall.

Here's a complete look at Indiana's region of the bracket.