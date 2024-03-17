Indiana women's basketball awarded a No. 4 seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament
On Sunday night's selection show, Indiana women's basketball was awarded a No. 4 seed in the Albany 1 region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers will host the first two rounds of the tournament.
In the first round, No. 4 Indiana will meet No. 13 Fairfield. Tip-off is set for Saturday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
If the Hoosiers were to advance, they would host the winner of No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast on Monday. As of now, what time that game would be is unknown.
Last year, No. 1 Indiana was bounced in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, falling 70-68 to No. 9 Miami (Fla.) at home inside of Assembly Hall.
Here's a complete look at Indiana's region of the bracket.
Indiana finished the season 24-5 and 15-3 in Big Ten play -- good enough for a third place finish in the Big Ten's regular season standings. The Hoosiers' run in the Big Ten Tournament ended abruptly in the quarterfinals, as (3) Indiana fell to (6) Michigan 69-56.
All-American Mackenzie Holmes' health remains a slight question mark heading into the 2024 NCAA Tournament after she played just five minutes off the bench for the Hoosiers in their loss to the Wolverines.
Holmes led the team in scoring this season averaging 20.0 points per game on 66.7% shooting from the field. Sara Scalia, Indiana's second leading scorer, finished the year averaging 16.2 points per game on 43.2% shooting from 3-point range.
The Hoosiers' other three starters, Yarden Garzon, Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil, all averaged double-digit points this season as well.
Indiana is 9-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. In her six tournament appearances, head coach Teri Moren sports a record of 8-5.
The Hoosiers went 15-0 at home this season inside of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. That's exactly where they'll be to begin their run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Stags of Fairfield.
