ago basketball Edit

Indiana women's basketball adds forward Valentyna Kadlecova

Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana women's basketball made a roster addition on Thursday evening.

Head coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers announced the signing of freshman forward Valentyna Kadlecova ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Kadlecova, a native of the Czech Republic, has extensive experience playing in Europe.

Most recently, Kadlecova averaged 12.1 points and 3.0 assists per game at the U20 European Championships. She also shot 42.9% from the field during the tournament.

Throughout her career, Kadlecova has also appeared at the FIBA U19 World Cup, the FIBA U18 Championships and the FIBA U16 European Championships for the Czech Republic.

During the 2023-24 season, Kadlecova played club basketball for DSK Levhartice Chomutov. She averaged 11.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists a contest a year ago.

Kadlecova shot 43.9% from the floor and 74.7% from the free throw throughout last season's regular season.

During play in the EuroCup, Kadlecova posted 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists a night in six contests.

–––––

