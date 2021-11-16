 TheHoosier - Indiana visit leaves strong impression on 2024 forward William Jobe
Indiana visit leaves strong impression on 2024 forward William Jobe

Alec Lasley
Senior Writer
2024 forward William Jobe took an unofficial visit to Indiana on Friday.
Indiana hosted multiple visitors for its game against Northern Illinois on Friday. That included 2024 forward William Jobe.

The Frederica Academy (GA) forward burst on to the scene this spring and summer for Team Dickerson and coach Demond Stephens, showing why so many high major programs are involved in his recruitment early on.

The most active programs in his recruitment are Indiana, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Xavier and Georgia at the moment.

