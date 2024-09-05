Report: Indiana to play Penn State at the Palestra this season

Indiana Basketball will play its first road game of the 2025 calendar year against Penn State at the Palestra on January 5th, per insider Jon Rothstein. The game will mark the fifth time the Nittany Lions have played a Big Ten game at the Palestra. Penn State is 3-1 in the previous four games, including a 79-73 victory over Michigan last season.

Jan 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Zach Hicks (24) shoots against Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) in the first half at The Palestra. (Photo by Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images)