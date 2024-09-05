Indiana Basketball will play its first road game of the 2025 calendar year against Penn State at the Palestra on January 5th, per insider Jon Rothstein.
The game will mark the fifth time the Nittany Lions have played a Big Ten game at the Palestra. Penn State is 3-1 in the previous four games, including a 79-73 victory over Michigan last season.
The Palestra, often known as the ‘Cathedral of College Basketball’ was opened in 1927 and has been the home court for Penn since its opening.
No other college basketball venue has hosted more postseason games than the Palestra. The stadium, located in the middle of the City of Brotherly Love, holds 8,700 people and has hosted 52 NCAA tournament games in its 97 years of existence.
The Big Ten is expected to release the conference schedule in the coming weeks prior to Big Ten Media Days on October 3rd.
