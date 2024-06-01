The Indiana basketball programs are providing multiple camp options for kids this summer. Here are the details and opportunities to register:

Mike Woodson Basketball Camps: Grades 2-9 (Boys)

•June Mini Day Camp: June 17th-18th. Cost- $200. Register HERE! •June Mini Day Camp: June 20th-21st. Cost- $200. Register HERE! •June Day Camp: June 24th-27th. Cost- $310. Register HERE! From the camp's website: "Our camps are designed to teach the fundamental skills of basketball while encouraging a love and appreciation for the game. We will have an amazing staff present which will include various Indiana University coaches, players, and student-managers. Campers will also have an opportunity to get autographs from camp staff at the conclusion of the camp. Every camper will experience an exciting week of competition, teamwork, and skill instruction right here in Bloomington Indiana! All participants will receive a camp T-shirt and parents are welcome to stay to view all sessions of camp."



Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway Skills Camp- Culver, Indiana

•Date: Sunday, June 9th. •9:30am-12:30pm (3rd Grade - 6th Grade)

1:00pm-4:00pm (7th Grade - 12th Grade) •Cost- $115. Register HERE!

From the camp's website: "Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway are excited to be hosting a Basketball Skills Camp in Culver, IN in unison with former IU Walk-On, now NBA Trainer, Taylor Wayer and Competitive Greatness! We will give campers access to similar training concepts, progressions, and programming that have helped our athletes reach their goals at the highest levels (NBA, College, High School and Middle School) and continue to improve each season, as well as games and competition throughout the day. Alongside Trey, Anthony, and Taylor, there will be a group of established professional coaches, athletes and high-level skill development trainers who share the same passion and energy for giving back and developing the youth as they do."

Teri Moren Fundamental Camp

•June 10th-13th •9-13 year olds (boys and girls) •Cost- $315