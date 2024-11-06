Indiana 'still searching' for offensive identity after season opening win

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

In Indiana's season opening win over SIUE on Wednesday night, the Hoosiers flashed their scoring potential. Even still, an underlying question went unanswered. Throughout the offseason, those within the program have spoken at great lengths about the team's desire to push the tempo and player faster offensively this season. However, albeit just one game into the season, the Hoosiers are still searching for their identity on offense. Despite the 19-point victory, head coach Mike Woodson's squad appeared disjointed and inconsistent at times on offense. For much of the game, Indiana looked like a team still waiting to define its offensive rhythm and reliability. "I don't know, still searching," Woodson responded postgame when asked what his team's identity on the offensive end of the floor is. "I do know we can score the basketball."

Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako (21) scores during the Indiana versus Southern Illinois University Edwardsville men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

One thing is clear, the Hoosiers have options. The talent is apparent, and the depth gives the team plenty of flexibility. On Wednesday night against the Cougars, that talent and depth didn't coalesce into a cohesive strategy. Indiana's front court tandem of Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo combined for 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field, but the Hoosiers only outscored the Cougars in the paint by four points. Despite a significant size advantage, Indiana failed to establish its interior dominance on the offensive end of the floor. The Hoosiers showed a slight bit of promise from beyond the arc, converting on 6-of-16 (37.5%) shots from distance. The percentage was there for Indiana, yet the volume still wasn't. That left Indiana's offense hanging somewhere between trying to assert itself in the painted area and looking to build a lead through the 3-point shot. Throughout the night, the Hoosiers didn't fully commit to either offensive approach. "I thought we came out with great intentions. The ball moved early. We just got stale from an offensive standpoint in terms of moving the ball, making the extra pass," Woodson said. "The ball just wasn't moving. Our bodies weren't moving." Pace of play was perhaps the biggest focal point going into the season for Indiana. Woodson emphasized the need and the desire to play a faster style in the offseason, but Indiana's performance in the season opener showed just how elusive that aspiration can be. "We were stagnant early on and throughout the game. We needed to move in a pace that we've been doing in practice and stuff," guard Trey Galloway said. "I think our pace was good towards the end of the game. We got to have that pace for all 40 minutes on offense." When the Hoosiers managed to reach that desired pace, they often appeared to be playing too fast, resulting in 16 turnovers on the night. The speed looked more rushed than refined, leading to an appearance of disorganization.

Indiana's Myles Rice (1) drives during the Indiana versus Southern Illinois University Edwardsville men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)