 TheHoosier - Indiana staying in contact with 2023 shooter Brady Dunlap
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-27 08:53:28 -0500') }} basketball

Indiana staying in contact with 2023 shooter Brady Dunlap

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana continues to be involved with 2023 shooter Brady Dunlap. (@Pdouble_33)
Indiana is already off to a strong start on the recruiting trail in the class of 2023 and now it is looking to add shooting to the roster. A newer name to emerge is 2023 6-foot-7 wing Brady Dunlap.

Dunlap is a four-star wing ranked No. 126 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.

Dunlap plays for Harvard Westlake (Ca.) and Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit and Indiana's interest in the shooter continues to grow.

Through two live evaluation periods, Indiana has had a staff member watch Dunlap multiple times.

Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh made first contact with Dunlap and the conversations have grown since then.

{{ article.author_name }}