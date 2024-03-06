It's the fourth consecutive season in which IU has signed a Naismith Trophy All-America team.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Liam McNeeley, a consensus five-star commit out of Montverde Academy, was named to the 2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Boy's High School All America Third Team, the Naismith Awards announced on Wednesday afternoon.

In 30 games at Montverde Academy, the top-ranked high school program in the country, McNeeley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 51.0% (130-of-255) from the field, 46.0% (64-of-139) from the 3-point line, and 80.0% (56-of-70) from the free throw line.

The fourth-highest ranked recruit in program history is expected to play in the McDonald’s All-America Game on April 2 in Houston, the Chipotle Nationals from April 4-6 in Brownsburg, and the Jordan Brand Classic on April 21 in Brooklyn.

This season marks the fourth-straight season in which Indiana received a commitment from a player represented on a Naismith Trophy All America Team. Tamar Bates (2021) and Kel’el Ware (2022) were both honorable mentions, while Jalen Hood-Schifino (2022) and Mackenzie Mgbako (2023) each claimed third team nods.