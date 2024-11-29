Indiana salvages forgettable week in The Bahamas with win over Providence

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

It took back-to-back double-digit losses, but Indiana finally delivered a solid performance on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis, defeating Providence 89-73. After being battered by Louisville and Gonzaga earlier in the week, the Hoosiers will head back from The Bahamas with a slightly better taste in their mouths. Still, there’s plenty of work to be done for Indiana to get back on track. Sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako led the way for the Hoosiers, scoring 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-9 sharpshooter showcased his smooth jumper and ability to square up and set his feet off screens. His size and length made it difficult for Providence’s smaller defenders to contest his shot. “I thought the ball moved and it didn’t get stuck,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. “When you’re making shots from the perimeter, it makes it a lot easier for our post-up guys.” One of those post-up players was junior forward Malik Reneau, who took advantage of favorable matchups inside. Reneau dominated the paint, scoring 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, exploiting Providence’s four-guard lineup.

Nov 29, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots over Providence Friars guard Wesley Cardet Jr. (0) during the second half at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. (Photo by © Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

Indiana’s ball movement played a key role in the win, as the Hoosiers tallied 20 assists on 32 made field goals. Mgbako and Reneau were the primary beneficiaries of the team’s unselfish play, but fifth-year senior guard Trey Galloway also made a significant impact. Still recovering from offseason knee surgery, Galloway had his best game of the season. The Culver, Indiana, native scored 18 points, hit 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and dished out five assists. His performance provided a much-needed boost after a week in which Indiana’s backcourt struggled. “[Galloway] played great today,” Woodson said. “This morning, he got up and said it was probably the best he’s felt in a long time. He did a lot of good things to help us win today." Despite the offensive outburst, Indiana’s defense remained a concern. The Hoosiers allowed 73 points to a Providence team that had played just 12 hours earlier. While the Friars made only one field goal in the final nine minutes, they still averaged 1.444 points per possession in the second half. “It just comes down to talking and communicating,” Mgbako said. “When we communicate and talk on defense, the right things happen, and we’re in the right places."

Nov 29, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) reacts after scoring against the Providence Friars during the second half at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. (Photo by © Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)