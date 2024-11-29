Indiana salvages forgettable week in The Bahamas with win over Providence

It took back-to-back double-digit losses, but Indiana finally delivered a solid performance on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis, defeating Providence 89-73. After being battered by Louisville and Gonzaga earlier in the week, the Hoosiers will head back from The Bahamas with a slightly better taste in their mouths.
Still, there’s plenty of work to be done for Indiana to get back on track.
Sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako led the way for the Hoosiers, scoring 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-9 sharpshooter showcased his smooth jumper and ability to square up and set his feet off screens. His size and length made it difficult for Providence’s smaller defenders to contest his shot.
“I thought the ball moved and it didn’t get stuck,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. “When you’re making shots from the perimeter, it makes it a lot easier for our post-up guys.”
One of those post-up players was junior forward Malik Reneau, who took advantage of favorable matchups inside. Reneau dominated the paint, scoring 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, exploiting Providence’s four-guard lineup.
Indiana’s ball movement played a key role in the win, as the Hoosiers tallied 20 assists on 32 made field goals. Mgbako and Reneau were the primary beneficiaries of the team’s unselfish play, but fifth-year senior guard Trey Galloway also made a significant impact.
Still recovering from offseason knee surgery, Galloway had his best game of the season. The Culver, Indiana, native scored 18 points, hit 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and dished out five assists. His performance provided a much-needed boost after a week in which Indiana’s backcourt struggled.
“[Galloway] played great today,” Woodson said. “This morning, he got up and said it was probably the best he’s felt in a long time. He did a lot of good things to help us win today."
Despite the offensive outburst, Indiana’s defense remained a concern. The Hoosiers allowed 73 points to a Providence team that had played just 12 hours earlier. While the Friars made only one field goal in the final nine minutes, they still averaged 1.444 points per possession in the second half.
“It just comes down to talking and communicating,” Mgbako said. “When we communicate and talk on defense, the right things happen, and we’re in the right places."
While the win over Providence is a positive step, Indiana’s struggles against Louisville and Gonzaga earlier in the week exposed significant issues. Both teams overwhelmed the Hoosiers, with Indiana surrendering 89 points in each game. The defense looked disorganized and outmatched against high-level competition.
“Defensively, I still think we’re a little behind, especially in these last three games that we’ve played,” Woodson said.
These struggles continue a troubling trend during Woodson’s tenure. Since taking over in Bloomington, Indiana has consistently faltered against elite opponents in neutral-site and road games. Losses by 28 to Auburn, 20 to UConn, 14 to Arizona, and 22 to Kansas underscore the Hoosiers’ difficulties against top-tier competition away from Assembly Hall.
“Gonzaga, there’s a reason why they’re a good team. They’re well-coached, and those guys play hard. Louisville played hard,” Woodson said. “We have to get our guys playing at that level because if we do, then we can put ourselves in position to beat really good teams.”
Adding to Indiana’s woes in The Bahamas was the poor play of starting point guard Myles Rice. Across the three games, Rice scored just 11 points, committing as many personal fouls as he recorded points. He shot 4-for-25 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range, while also turning the ball over six times.
Despite his struggles, Woodson expressed confidence in the transfer guard.
“I’m not concerned,” Woodson said. “Myles is a tough kid. We’ll get him back going because he’s a major piece to the puzzle.”
With the Battle 4 Atlantis now behind them, Indiana must quickly refocus. The Hoosiers’ two lopsided losses will likely hurt their advanced metrics and NCAA Tournament résumé. However, it’s still early in the season, and Indiana has yet to play its first Big Ten game.
The win over Providence is a step forward, but the Hoosiers must avoid taking more steps backward if they hope to compete at a high level this season.
The road ahead is long, and Indiana will need to figure things out quickly to avoid making weeks like this one a recurring theme.
"We have to play harder and get better."
