Indiana's Malik Reneau named to Karl Malone Award watchlist

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the preseason watchlist for the 2025 Karl Malone Award, including Indiana junior forward Malik Reneau, on Thursday.

Named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, the Karl Malone Award celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watchlist of 20 athletes.

The winner of the 2025 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving (Small Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Award are Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State (2024), Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (2023), Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022), Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016), and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).

The 6-9, 232-pound forward averaged career bests in scoring (15.4 per game), rebounds (6.0), assists (2.7), blocks (0.6), and minutes played (28.8) as a sophomore. He was one of two Hoosiers (Mackenzie Mgbako) to start in all 33 games. The Miami, Fla., native scored at least 15 points in 17 games and produced seven games over 20 points.

Reneau, a 2024 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, shot 55.8% (198-of-355) from the floor, 33.3% (15-of-45) from the 3-point line, and 68.3% (97-of-142) from the free throw line.

The Indiana Hoosiers will open the home slate of the 2024-25 season with an exhibition against Marian at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1. The regular season will start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against SIUE at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

2025 KARL MALONE POWER FORWARD OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESEASON CANDIDATES*

Grant Nelson, Alabama

Carter Bryant, Arizona

Johni Broome, Auburn

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

J'Wan Roberts, Houston

Will Riley, Illinois

MALIK RENEAU, INDIANA

Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State

Julian Reese, Maryland

Cade Tyson, North Carolina

Caden Pierce, Princeton

Bryce Hopkins, Providence

Donnie Freeman, Syracuse

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB

Alex Karaban, UConn

Eric Dixon, Villanova

Great Osobor, Washington

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2024-25 season