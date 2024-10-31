Indiana's Malik Reneau named to Karl Malone Award watchlist

in other news
Indiana's Yarden Garzon named to Cheryl Miller Award watchlist
Indiana women's basketball forward Yarden Garzon has been named to the Cheryl Miller Award watchlist.
Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako named to Julius Erving Award watchlist
Indiana men's basketball forward Mackenzie Mgbako has been named to the Julius Erving Award preseason watchlist.
Indiana's Oumar Ballo named to Naismith Player of the Year watchlists
Indiana men's basketball's Oumar Ballo has begun to rack up the preseason recognition.
Game Week Q&A: OL Trey Wedig, DL Tyrique Tucker, DB D'Angelo Ponds
Indiana football OL Trey Wedig, DL Tyrique Tucker and DB D'Angelo Ponds spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Indiana's Kurtis Rourke among Davey O'Brien Award Quarterback Class of 2024
Indiana football quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been named to the Davey O'Brien quarterback class of 2024.
in other news
Indiana's Yarden Garzon named to Cheryl Miller Award watchlist
Indiana women's basketball forward Yarden Garzon has been named to the Cheryl Miller Award watchlist.
Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako named to Julius Erving Award watchlist
Indiana men's basketball forward Mackenzie Mgbako has been named to the Julius Erving Award preseason watchlist.
Indiana's Oumar Ballo named to Naismith Player of the Year watchlists
Indiana men's basketball's Oumar Ballo has begun to rack up the preseason recognition.
Indiana men's basketball forward Malik Reneau has been named to the 2025 Karl Malone Award watchlist, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.
The Karl Malone Award annually honors the nation's top power forward in Division I men's college basketball.
Reneau joins a slew of other Hoosiers, including Myles Rice, Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo as Indiana players on preseason watchlists.
Below is the full release from Indiana athletics.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the preseason watchlist for the 2025 Karl Malone Award, including Indiana junior forward Malik Reneau, on Thursday.
Named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, the Karl Malone Award celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watchlist of 20 athletes.
The winner of the 2025 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving (Small Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.
Previous winners of the Karl Malone Award are Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State (2024), Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (2023), Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022), Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016), and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).
The 6-9, 232-pound forward averaged career bests in scoring (15.4 per game), rebounds (6.0), assists (2.7), blocks (0.6), and minutes played (28.8) as a sophomore. He was one of two Hoosiers (Mackenzie Mgbako) to start in all 33 games. The Miami, Fla., native scored at least 15 points in 17 games and produced seven games over 20 points.
Reneau, a 2024 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, shot 55.8% (198-of-355) from the floor, 33.3% (15-of-45) from the 3-point line, and 68.3% (97-of-142) from the free throw line.
The Indiana Hoosiers will open the home slate of the 2024-25 season with an exhibition against Marian at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1. The regular season will start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against SIUE at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
2025 KARL MALONE POWER FORWARD OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESEASON CANDIDATES*
Grant Nelson, Alabama
Carter Bryant, Arizona
Johni Broome, Auburn
Norchad Omier, Baylor
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
J'Wan Roberts, Houston
Will Riley, Illinois
MALIK RENEAU, INDIANA
Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State
Julian Reese, Maryland
Cade Tyson, North Carolina
Caden Pierce, Princeton
Bryce Hopkins, Providence
Donnie Freeman, Syracuse
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB
Alex Karaban, UConn
Eric Dixon, Villanova
Great Osobor, Washington
*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2024-25 season
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board
- WDE
- CB
- RB
- ATH
- DT
- OLB
- OG
- CB
- WR
- SDE