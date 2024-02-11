WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Indiana's offense starts and ends with its two bigs down low. Malik Reneau leads the Hoosiers in scoring this season and Kel'el Ware isn't too far behind him for the second spot.

Indiana's dependence on Reneau and Ware shouldering a bulk of the scoring load isn't typically detrimental for the Hoosiers. However, when your opponent employs the services of one of the tallest and most dominant interior players of the last decade, that's where some issues may begin to sprout.

Entering Saturday night's matchup with Purdue, Indiana was scoring 58.5% of its points this season from 2-point range. That's the 12th highest mark in the country. Indiana's offense runs through the post and everyone knows it, including opposing teams.

Despite Zach Edey's intimidating low post presence on the defensive end of the floor, in the Hoosiers' 20-point road loss to the Boilermakers on Saturday, Indiana scored 64% of its points from 2-point range.

On the season, Indiana shoots right around 53% on field goal attempts inside the 3-point arc. Against Purdue, Indiana 49% from 2-point range. That's not a huge disparity from the Hoosiers' season average. The biggest issue on Saturday was that with Malik Reneau's offensive struggles, the Hoosiers has nowhere to turn for consistent offense.

Reneau, Indiana's leading scorer, was held to six points on 3-11 shooting against Purdue. The standout sophomore played just 23 minutes before fouling out of the contest with 7:09 to go in the game.

"I thought Malik tonight, he just wasn't Malik," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "(Purdue) had a lot to do with that from a defensive standpoint. I think he was trying to do it himself... he's been pretty solid for us this season, tonight it just wasn't his night."

Between Zach Edey's presence defensively and Reneau's foul trouble, the sophomore was never able to get into a rhythm offensively. With how he's played this season, Reneau has earned himself the most attention from opposing teams out of anyone on Indiana's roster. On most nights, he's able to play through the defensive attention he receives. On Saturday, he wasn't.

"Let's make it real hard for Malik Reneau," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said in regard to what his message to his team was defensively. "Obviously, getting Reneau into foul trouble was a big deal."