Indiana's frontcourt dominates in win over Miami (OH)

Indiana showcased its interior strength Friday night in a 76-57 victory over Miami (OH) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers leaned on their frontcourt duo of Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau, whose efforts powered a decisive second-half surge. Indiana turned a narrow three-point halftime lead into a commanding victory.
The turning point came with 9:10 remaining in the second half when Reneau re-entered the game alongside Ballo in the paint. Over the next five minutes, the Hoosiers launched an 11-0 run, extending their lead from six to 17 points.
The duo dominated on both ends of the court, setting the tone for a physical and efficient finish.
"Malik is really easy to play with because whenever we get the ball to him, I know he's going to try to find me or find an open guy," Ballo said after the game. "I feel we have a really good flow together."
During the critical stretch, Ballo and Reneau exemplified Indiana's game plan of attacking the paint and exploiting Miami's size disadvantage.
Oumar Ballo delivered a standout performance Friday night, recording a double-double with 14 points, a season-high 18 rebounds, and six assists, tying his career high. Ballo’s efficiency—hitting 5 of 6 shots from the field—and his ability to draw fouls left Miami (OH) scrambling for answers.
The RedHawks' frontcourt duo of Antwone Woolfolk (6-foot-9, 235 pounds) and Reece Potter (7-foot-1, 215 pounds) struggled to handle Ballo's imposing 7-foot, 265-pound frame. Woolfolk picked up four fouls, while Potter fouled out in the nonconference matchup.
"He's such a big load," head coach Mike Woodson said. "We had the size advantage tonight. I thought we took advantage of it."
Ballo also displayed his playmaking skills, thriving in pick-and-roll situations. His six assists included two pivotal kick-outs to guard Trey Galloway, who knocked down three 3-pointers on the night.
"Coach has a lot of trust in me to make the right play," Ballo said of his ability to make the right pass out of the short roll.
Reneau shined as well, leading all scorers with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting and adding seven rebounds. Reneau excelled around the rim, finishing through contact and hitting three of four free throws. His ability to find space in the paint was crucial to Indiana’s 38-14 advantage in points in the paint.
"We were able to get the ball inside to Ballo and Malik to make plays," Woodson said.
Indiana, now 7-2, will look to build on its recent momentum as it heads into its Big Ten opener against Minnesota on Monday.
The Hoosiers’ ability to effectively integrate Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau together in the frontcourt marked a turning point. After earlier struggles with the pairing, their cohesion against Miami (OH) was a promising development as Indiana prepares for conference play.
"The Big Ten is big. Everybody’s got big guys," Woodson said. "Fours and fives are huge in the Big Ten. It won’t be a surprise when we play Big Ten schools that have fives and fours that match Ballo and Malik."
Indiana’s dominant performance Friday, highlighted by Ballo and Reneau’s combined 33 points and 25 rebounds, could serve as a blueprint for success. Their physicality in the paint provided a glimpse of how the Hoosiers might contend against tougher competition in the Big Ten.
"Whenever you play against guys you’ve got a couple of pounds on, you have to take advantage of that," Ballo said with a grin.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board