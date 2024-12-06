Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana showcased its interior strength Friday night in a 76-57 victory over Miami (OH) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers leaned on their frontcourt duo of Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau, whose efforts powered a decisive second-half surge. Indiana turned a narrow three-point halftime lead into a commanding victory. The turning point came with 9:10 remaining in the second half when Reneau re-entered the game alongside Ballo in the paint. Over the next five minutes, the Hoosiers launched an 11-0 run, extending their lead from six to 17 points. The duo dominated on both ends of the court, setting the tone for a physical and efficient finish. "Malik is really easy to play with because whenever we get the ball to him, I know he's going to try to find me or find an open guy," Ballo said after the game. "I feel we have a really good flow together." During the critical stretch, Ballo and Reneau exemplified Indiana's game plan of attacking the paint and exploiting Miami's size disadvantage.

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) dunks during the Indiana versus Miami (Ohio) men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Asseembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Oumar Ballo delivered a standout performance Friday night, recording a double-double with 14 points, a season-high 18 rebounds, and six assists, tying his career high. Ballo’s efficiency—hitting 5 of 6 shots from the field—and his ability to draw fouls left Miami (OH) scrambling for answers. The RedHawks' frontcourt duo of Antwone Woolfolk (6-foot-9, 235 pounds) and Reece Potter (7-foot-1, 215 pounds) struggled to handle Ballo's imposing 7-foot, 265-pound frame. Woolfolk picked up four fouls, while Potter fouled out in the nonconference matchup. "He's such a big load," head coach Mike Woodson said. "We had the size advantage tonight. I thought we took advantage of it." Ballo also displayed his playmaking skills, thriving in pick-and-roll situations. His six assists included two pivotal kick-outs to guard Trey Galloway, who knocked down three 3-pointers on the night. "Coach has a lot of trust in me to make the right play," Ballo said of his ability to make the right pass out of the short roll. Reneau shined as well, leading all scorers with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting and adding seven rebounds. Reneau excelled around the rim, finishing through contact and hitting three of four free throws. His ability to find space in the paint was crucial to Indiana’s 38-14 advantage in points in the paint. "We were able to get the ball inside to Ballo and Malik to make plays," Woodson said.

Indiana's Oumar Ballo (11) is fouled, but scores, by Miami's Reece Potter (35) during the Indiana versus Miami (Ohio) men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Asseembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)