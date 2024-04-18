Below is the full release from IU athletics, including his full bio and initial comments from Hoosier head coach Mike Woodson:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU head coach Mike Woodson announced the addition of 2024 McDonald’s All-American Bryson Tucker to the Indiana men’s basketball program on Thursday.

Bryson Tucker

Forward | 6-6 | 180

Baltimore, Md. | Bishop O’Connell

No. 17 on ESPN | No. 20 on Rivals | No. 28 on 247Sports

Tucker is a consensus top-30 nationally ranked recruit with five-star designations from both ESPN and Rivals. The Baltimore, Md., native was selected to the 2024 McDonald’s All-America Game. He helped lead USA Basketball to a gold medal in the 2021 FIBA Americas Championship and averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the tournament. He also posted 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in the 2023 Chick-Fil-A Classic. He attended the NBPA Top 100 Camp in 2022 and ’23, Stephen Curry’s Camp in 2022 and ’23, the 2022 Under Armour Elite 24 Camp in 2022 and ’23, and Jayson Tatum’s Elite Camp in 2023.

Tucker was named honorable mention to the 2024 Naismith Trophy High School All-America Team. This season marks the fourth-straight season in which Indiana received a commitment from a player represented on a Naismith Trophy All America Team. Tamar Bates (2021) and Kel’el Ware (2022) were both honorable mentions, while Jalen Hood-Schifino (2022) and Mackenzie Mgbako (2023) each claimed third-team nods.

He is the son of Byron and Tina Tucker. His father, Byron, compiled 1,033 points, 595 rebounds, and 98 blocks in 66 career games while playing collegiately for NC State and George Mason from 1988-92.

WOODSON ON TUCKER

“Bryson has a chance to be impactful for our ballclub right away. He has a polished offensive game with the size and strength to get to his spots on the floor. His midrange game is very impressive, and he has the athleticism to get to and score efficiently at the rim. He is a talented young man that we cannot wait to work with when he gets to campus.”