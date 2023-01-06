As it was announced today via Twitter, Indiana has landed Wake Forest grad transfer running back Christian Turner.

Before Wake Forest, Turner played for the University of Michigan. In his four years of playing college football, he has averaged 4.1 yard per carry and a total of 1,288 career rushing yards.

Last season, 5-foot-11 running back had a total of 516 rushing yards on 128 attempts for the Demon Deacons. He also had a total of 8 touchdowns and averaged 4.0 yard per carry. His senior season at Wake Forest was his best season statically.

Coming out of high school, Williams was a three-star recruit ranked No. 47 overall in the 2018 class.

He was rated as the No. 18 running back in the class. He is basked out of Buford, Georgia.

This is Indiana football head coach Tom Allen's second transfer get of the day as earlier they landed former Clemson wide receiver EJ Williams.