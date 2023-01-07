Indiana lands commitment from Fordham wide receiver Dequece Carter
Fordham wide receiver transfer Dequece Carter officially announces his commitment to the Indiana football program.
The Virginia native will have one year of eligibility remaining. He chose Indiana over offers from Washington State, Tulane, UConn, Appalachian State, James Madison and others.
The 5-foot-11 Carter had 56 receptions for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns last season at Fordham. He had five 100+ yard receiving games in 2022 and averaged 20.8 yards per catch.
As a junior, Carter was a First-Tall All-Patriot League performer, with 48 catches for 872 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a freshman, he was named a Freshman All-American finishing with 53 catches for 723 yards and five touchdowns.
His sophomore year was cut short due to covid, finishing with 274 yards in three games.
Carter becomes the sixth commitment for Indiana out of the transfer portal, including running back Christian Turner, wide receiver EJ Williams, defensive back Jamier Johnson, defensive end Andre Carter and offensive lineman Max Longman.
