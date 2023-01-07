Fordham wide receiver transfer Dequece Carter officially announces his commitment to the Indiana football program. The Virginia native will have one year of eligibility remaining. He chose Indiana over offers from Washington State, Tulane, UConn, Appalachian State, James Madison and others. The 5-foot-11 Carter had 56 receptions for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns last season at Fordham. He had five 100+ yard receiving games in 2022 and averaged 20.8 yards per catch.

Indiana lands a commitment from Fordham WR Dequece Carter (Fordham Athletics)