Miami (Fla.) transfer forward Anthony Walker is taking a visit to Indiana, the Hoosier has confirmed.

Walker has played the last four seasons at Miami and played in 37 games for the Hurricanes' Final Four team this past season while averaging just 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds a game. The only time Walker scored more than 5.0 points a game was as a sophomore when he scored 9.6 points a game while starting 16 games for Miami.

The 6-foot-9 forward is an impressive athlete with the ability to play above the rim. However, he's never been a very good shooter in his career. He's never shot better than 23.5 percent from perimeter and his best free throw percentage came as a sophomore when he made just over 71 percent of his attempts.

Walker committed to Miami out of Brewster Academy in the 2019 class. He also took official visits to Illinois, Pitt and Rhode Island. Rivals ranked Walker as a three-star prospect coming of high school before he started playing at Miami.