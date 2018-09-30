Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-30 21:08:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2019 Five-Star Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis Recaps IU Official Visit

Iewccwzlulwoyvmzrukk
2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis took his official visit to IU over the Sept. 29 weekend.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30What else was there for Trayce Jackson-Davis to learn?The five-star forward has visited IU numerous times during his recruiting process, given that the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}