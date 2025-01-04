Indiana football's 2025 transfer portal wish list

Indiana finished with a season-high in offensive rebounds and second-chance points in Thursday's victory over Rutgers.
Ace Bailey did drop 39 points, but no other Scarlet Knight scored in double figures, resulting in the Indiana win
Steve Pikiell and Ace Bailey addressed the media following Indiana's win over Rutgers.
Mike Woodson, Anthony Leal and Mackenzie Mgbako addressed the media following Indiana's win over Rutgers.
The Hoosiers defeated the Scarlet Knights on Thursday night.
Indiana finished with a season-high in offensive rebounds and second-chance points in Thursday's victory over Rutgers.
Ace Bailey did drop 39 points, but no other Scarlet Knight scored in double figures, resulting in the Indiana win
Steve Pikiell and Ace Bailey addressed the media following Indiana's win over Rutgers.