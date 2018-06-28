The only position Reese Taylor has known for the last two years is the quarterback position. Now at IU, that's going to change.

Taylor, a three-star athlete signee from Indianapolis Ben Davis, will begin his college career at cornerback. Although it's a departure from what he's used to, he's just eager to get on the field as soon as possible.

"Right now, I’m playing corner, but wherever (head) coach (Tom) Allen needs me, that’s where I’m going to be at," Taylor said. "I’m gonna play as much as I can, anywhere I can."

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Taylor arrives in Bloomington following a storied career at Ben Davis.

Considered Rivals' No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Indiana, Taylor completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 3,150 yards with 40 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a senior in 2017 en route to Indiana Mr. Football honors. His 40 passing touchdowns set a new school record.

He also added 135 carries for 802 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground as Ben Davis averaged 500.7 total yards of offense per game. Behind Taylor, the Giants went a perfect 14-0 and captured Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Class 6A state championship.

“You start watching the games as they unfold, and this guy is really a talented quarterback, and he’s making plays with his legs, with his arms, with his brain, and decision making and the ability to create,” Allen said on Signing Day in December. “So you just say, ‘Hey, this guy is a special talent with the ball in his hands.'”

Taylor's use won't be limited to the defensive backfield as a result. Allen said on national signing day in December that he'd like to create a special offensive package to utilize Taylor's versatility and athleticism.

If that package does become a reality, Indiana could get very creative.

Before making the full-time switch to quarterback later in his high school career, Taylor also played cornerback for Ben Davis. Additionally, he returned two punts for 58 yards on special teams during his senior season. He also caught three passes for 87 yards and one touchdown during his sophomore season, where he spent some time at wide receiver.

Taylor helped lead the charge behind a record-breaking offense at the preps level and aims to have the same impact when given the opportunities under offensive coordinator Mike DeBord at Indiana.

“If I get a chance to be on offense, I’m going to do my best that I can, do what I tried to do at Ben Davis,” Taylor said. “But it’s college. It’s a bigger, faster, stronger league, so I’m going to do the best I can on offense, if I get the ball.”

Of all the experience Taylor has from a position standpoint, his time at quarterback figures to be most informative in his transition to full-time cornerback.

“When I'm at cornerback, I think of my quarterback skills and what I would do personally,” Taylor said. “If it’s a pro-style quarterback, I know he’s going to get the ball out fast. But if it’s a dual threat, he’s gonna be able to roll out and do what he does, or how I used to do it. So I’ll have to use the same aspects.”

Besides those instincts from his former position, Taylor is also leaning on soaking up as much of the playbook as he can it order to make concepts and schemes second nature when it gets on the field.

Already, he's embracing his new spot at cornerback.

“I’d rather hit somebody than get hit,” Taylor said. “I’d rather play defense.”