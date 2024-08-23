In defensive coordinator Bryant Haines' system, the Hoosiers are expected to employ just a pair of traditional linebackers more often than not. One of those expected to start for Indiana at the linebacker is newcomer Jailin Walker. Walker, a James Madison transfer, is entering his senior season this year in Bloomington in his first campaign with the Hoosiers. Recap Walker's 2023 campaign in Harrisonburg with the Dukes and preview what's in store for Walker in 2024 with the Hoosiers.

Indiana University's Jailin Walker (2) runs a drill during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

2023 SEASON RECAP

Walker put together en excellent junior campaign a season ago at James Madison. The Richmond, Virginia native earned an All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection in 2023, flashing the complete package at the linebacker spot. Walker collected 61 total tackles last year for the Dukes, adding 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as well. He forced three fumbles a season ago as well. Playing with the speed and ferocity that Curt Cignetti and Bryant Haines are looking for on the defensive side of the ball, Walker has put his athleticism on full display throughout his collegiate career. While Walker failed to notch an interception in 2023, he managed to record four passes defended. A year prior, in 2022, Walker intercepted three passes en route to his first of two consecutive All-Sun Belt honorable mention nods. The combination of coverage skills and run stopping ability that Walker possesses, figures to be a great asset for the Indiana defense throughout the upcoming 2024 season.

2024 SEASON OUTLOOK

Under defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, the Hoosiers will utilize a "rover" -- a hybrid between a linebacker and a safety -- in their base defense in 2023. Because of that, the two traditional linebackers alongside that rover have to be able to do it all. They have to be able to drop back into coverage when needed, but they also have to be able to aid the defensive line in stopping the run. Walker, as well as fellow presumed starter and James Madison transfer Aiden Fisher, both fit that ideal archetype to near perfection. Walker has the ability to drop back into coverage and stay with tight ends and running backs when necessary given his speed and athleticism. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, Walker is also big and strong enough to plug wholes in the running game. Given Walker's all-around skillset and his experience within the system, Walker is expected to play a sizable role within Indiana's defensive unit during the 2024 season.

FROM WALKER