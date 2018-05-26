Mallory is Indiana's winningest coach in program history, guiding the team to six bowl games between 1984-96, including earning back-to-back Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 1987.

Following a fall on Tuesday, former Indiana head coach Bill Mallory passed away this Friday at the age of 82, according to his son Curt.

"It is never easy when loved ones leave us. Rest in Peace Coach Mal. Words can’t express what you’ve meant to so many. Bill Mallory is the most humble person I have ever met, a true Servant Leader! Thank you Mallory Family for sharing Coach - he was simply “The Best”! God Bless." - IU defensive line coach Mark Hagen.

"Indiana has never had a better man, coach or representative than Bill Mallory. Really, it's not even close. I was lucky enough to interview Mallory for a book project last fall. He was funny, feisty, caring and, oh, so sharp. A projected 15-minute interview became well over a fascinating hour. A lot of coaches talk about making a difference in players' lives. Few did it so well." - Longtime IU beat writer Pete DiPrimio.

"He helped mold thousands of young men through the game of football. He’s had a lasting impact on my life and countless others. Integrity, toughness, and hard work only begins to describe Bill Mallory." - Former IU quarterback Trent Green.

"Had the opportunity to meet Bill Mallory on many occasions...great, great man! He will truly be missed. Prayers to the entire Mallory family." - Former IU basketball great Calbert Cheaney.

"Our thoughts and prayers to Ellie, Barbara, teammates Mike, Doug, Curt and grandchildren on the passing of the consummate husband, father, friend, teammate and football coach Bill Mallory. He was and remains a great role model!" - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"I just found out that my head coach @IndianaUniv Bill Mallory passed. He was a tough SOB and he brought the SOB out of his players. I loved that man. #gohoosiers #dignitarylife" - former IU standout Ian Beckles.

"More than anyone else, Bill Mallory put Indiana Football on the map. His players loved him and he was a fierce competitor. Was an honor to line up against his teams in the mid 90’s." - Former Ohio State standout Matt Finkes.

"Such sad news. But a life so well lived. He made the world a better, nicer place and his influence will live on and on. He was all about people. Anybody who knew him benefited. His wonderful wife and family exemplify and reflect the sort of man he was. A great man." - longtime IU beat writer Andy Graham.

"Coach Mallory is not the greatest coach in the history of IU Football because of all the games that he won. It is because of the kind of man that he was and the kind of person that he was in the hearts of his players. He did a tremendous job molding them into men. In my mind, he is and will always be what Indiana University Football is all about." - IU head coach Tom Allen.

"The entire Indiana University family is deeply saddened by the passing of Bill Mallory. Bill was not only a Hall of Fame football coach, but also an extraordinary man who has had an immeasurable impact on countless individuals throughout the course of his career and life. Bill's passion for the sport of football was matched only by his love of his players, his coaches, and most of all, his family. I feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to know him and his wonderful family. IU Athletics extends our heartfelt condolences to Ellie, Curt, Doug, Mike, Barbara and the entire Mallory family. Bill will be missed by many, but never forgotten." - IU athletic director Fred Glass.

"Sad news yesterday that former IU football coach Bill Mallory died. I remember, as a student reporter covering football in 1989-90, he always treated us with respect. His coaches and players followed his lead." - ESPN motorsports writer Bob Pockrass.