The graduation and subsequent departures to the NFL of Tegray Scales and Chris Covington leave a big void at a critical position within Indiana's defense at the Stinger and Mike linebacker positions respectively.

However, that void, along with IU head coach Tom Allen's intent of shoring up the Hoosiers' depth to avoid the heavy snap counts played by Scales and Covington, will also create chances for some of Indiana's incoming freshmen to enter the mix like Douglasville (Ga.) Alexander product Aaron Casey.

"It's one of the reasons why I came here," Casey said. "I'm excited for the opportunity and hopefully I can take advantage of it."

Casey arrives in Bloomington following a decorated career at Douglasville.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker was a team captain, all-state and all-region honoree who posted 225 tackles, 175 solo, nine interceptions, 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career. As a senior, he averaged 10.9 tackles per game and made 120 overall, including 84 solo, with five interceptions and five pass breakups.

Part of what made Casey so appealing to the Indiana coaching staff was his versatility, having the size and frame to play safety, linebacker or even the husky position.

"I played free safety in high school, and they like they way I can move in space and make a play on the ball," Casey said. "Trying to convert that to playing linebacker, so that's what I plan to do."

Aside from transitioning into a full-time linebacker, he's spent most of his first week on campus getting to know his new teammates.

Some of them he had the chance to meet already on visits to campus during the recruitment process. Nonetheless, it was an exciting experience when they all met face-to-face at Memorial Stadium during move-in day last week.

"It was good to get some faces to some names and get connected," Casey said.

Collectively, Casey and his classmates are living in the same dorm hall and getting to know each other in that setting. They've also recently bonded over a college staple - pizza.

"It's been cool going in and out of the dorms, speaking to each other. It's been fun," Casey said. "We went out to eat the other day at Pizza X, and it was good. We were just there talking, eating pizza. We've really connected over the last few days."

More of his classmates will arrive on campus in mid-July, which means more opportunities for trips to Pizza X and building camaraderie in the dorms.

In the meantime, Casey will continue fostering friendships with his new teammates and is eager to become more familiar with IU's campus.

"It feels good (to finally be a Hoosier," Casey said. "I'm more on my own, but I'm getting to know my teammates better. It feels like it's going to be alright."