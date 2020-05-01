Indiana Football 2020 Scholarship Chart
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
|Pos.
|Incoming
|First Year
|Second Year
|Third Year
|Fourth Year
|
QB
|
|
Dexter Williams
|
Mike Penix*, Jack Tuttle*
|
|
|
RB
|
David Holloman
|
Tim Baldwin
|
Sampson James, David Ellis
|
Stevie Scott
|
WR
|
|
Jordan Jakes*, Da'Shaun Brown*,
Rashawn Williams, David Baker, Javon Swinton
|
Jacolby Hewitt*,
Miles Marshall*
|
|
Whop Philyor, Ty Fryfogle
|
TE
|
Aaron Steinfeldt
|
Gary Cooper*,
AJ Barner
|
Turon Ivy*
|
Peyton Hendershot*,
Matt Bjorson
|
OT
|
|
Tim Weaver*,
Luke Wiginton,
Kahlil Benson
|
Matthew Bedford, Luke Haggard, Nick Marozas*, Aiden Rafferty*
|
Caleb Jones*
|
|
OG
|
Vinny Fiacable
|
Mike Katic*,
Randy Holtz, Brady Feeney
|
|
Britt Beery*
|
Mackenzie Nworah*, Dylan Powell*
|
C
|
|
Cam Knight
|
Sean Wracher (LS)
|
|
Harry Crider
|
DE
|
Rodney McGraw, Cooper Jones
|
Jeramy Passmore*, Beau Robbins*,
Caleb Murphy, Jalen Mayala
|
Gavin McCabe*, Jonathan King*
|
James Head, Alfred Bryant*, Tramar Reece*
|
Michael Ziemba, Jovan Swann
|
DT
|
|
CJ Person*, Antoine Whitner*,
Damarjhe Lewis
|
Shamar Jones*,
Sio Nofoagatoto'a
|
Demarcus Elliott
|
Jerome Johnson*
|
LB
|
|
D.K. Bonhomme*, Cameron Williams*,
Ty Wise
|
Aaron Casey*, James Miller*,
|
Cam Jones, Micah McFadden, Thomas Allen*
|
|
CB
|
Larry Smith
|
Larry Tracy*,
Chris Keys, Lem Neely-Watley, Josh Sanguinetti*
|
Tiawan Mullen
|
Jaylin Williams, Reese Taylor
|
|
S
|
|
Bryson Bonds
|
Jordan Jusevitch*, Noah Pierre*
|
Devon Matthews, Jamar Johnson, Juwan Burgess*, Bryant Fitzgerald*
|
Marcelino Ball*,
Raheem Layne
|
K/P
|
|
|
Charles Campbell*
|
|
Haydon Whitehead*
|
Total
|
|
31
|
23
|
18
|
10
As of April 30, the Hoosiers have 82 scholarship players on roster. The allowed total for each season is 85.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.