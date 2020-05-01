News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 09:18:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Football 2020 Scholarship Chart

Taylor Lehman
Staff Writer

USA Today Images
Indiana Football 2019 Scholarship Chart (as of April 30, 2020)
Pos. Incoming First Year Second Year Third Year Fourth Year

QB


Dexter Williams

Mike Penix*, Jack Tuttle*



RB

David Holloman

Tim Baldwin

Sampson James, David Ellis

Stevie Scott

WR


Jordan Jakes*, Da'Shaun Brown*,

Rashawn Williams, David Baker, Javon Swinton

Jacolby Hewitt*,

Miles Marshall*


Whop Philyor, Ty Fryfogle

TE

Aaron Steinfeldt

Gary Cooper*,

AJ Barner

Turon Ivy*

Peyton Hendershot*,

Matt Bjorson

OT


Tim Weaver*,

Luke Wiginton,

Kahlil Benson

Matthew Bedford, Luke Haggard, Nick Marozas*, Aiden Rafferty*

Caleb Jones*


OG

Vinny Fiacable

Mike Katic*,

Randy Holtz, Brady Feeney


Britt Beery*

Mackenzie Nworah*, Dylan Powell*

C


Cam Knight

Sean Wracher (LS)


Harry Crider

DE

Rodney McGraw, Cooper Jones

Jeramy Passmore*, Beau Robbins*,

Caleb Murphy, Jalen Mayala

Gavin McCabe*, Jonathan King*

James Head, Alfred Bryant*, Tramar Reece*

Michael Ziemba, Jovan Swann

DT


CJ Person*, Antoine Whitner*,

Damarjhe Lewis

Shamar Jones*,

Sio Nofoagatoto'a

Demarcus Elliott

Jerome Johnson*

LB


D.K. Bonhomme*, Cameron Williams*,

Ty Wise

Aaron Casey*, James Miller*,

Cam Jones, Micah McFadden, Thomas Allen*


CB

Larry Smith

Larry Tracy*,

Chris Keys, Lem Neely-Watley, Josh Sanguinetti*

Tiawan Mullen

Jaylin Williams, Reese Taylor


S


Bryson Bonds

Jordan Jusevitch*, Noah Pierre*

Devon Matthews, Jamar Johnson, Juwan Burgess*, Bryant Fitzgerald*

Marcelino Ball*,

Raheem Layne

K/P



Charles Campbell*


Haydon Whitehead*

Total


31

23

18

10
*redshirted, (LS) = longsnapper

As of April 30, the Hoosiers have 82 scholarship players on roster. The allowed total for each season is 85.

