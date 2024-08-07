BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football isn't even two weeks into fall camp yet, but one of the newest members of the Hoosiers' secondary is already drawing high praise from his head coach. Cornerback D'Angelo Ponds didn't arrive on campus in Bloomington until the beginning of the summer, he missed all of the Hoosiers' spring work. Nonetheless, Ponds joining the team later than most of his teammates hasn't stopped the defensive back from turning heads during his brief time on the field during fall camp. After Monday's fourth practice of fall camp, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti described how dominant the Hoosier defensive back has been throughout the early stages of the fall. "I don't know if we have beat him yet on a pass route," Cignetti said of Ponds. "He's just swallowing that side of the field. He's a good guy for everybody else to watch in terms of how to do it."

Indiana University's D'Angelo Ponds (5) stretches during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Following a phenomenal true freshman campaign in 2023 at James Madison -- one that saw Ponds earn freshman All-American honors -- the Miami, Florida native has brought his shutdown coverage skills to Bloomington. During the 2023 season, Ponds tallied 51 total tackles and two tackles for loss. He also collected 15 passes defended a year ago, announcing himself as one of the premier young defensive backs in the entire country. "I feel like coming in as a freshman, you definitely have to earn your stripes," Ponds said on Tuesday after practice. "You have to show everybody that you can come in and play and that's what I did." After such a strong beginning to his collegiate career, joining his head coach in making the trip from Harrisonburg to Bloomington was an obvious and easy decision for Ponds. "It was really a no brainer for me," Ponds said of his decision to come to Indiana. "Having already been successful in the system and with my relationship with the coaches, it was really a no brainer." One of the many bright spots during Ponds' excellent freshman campaign was the underclassman's ability to make plays. Ponds intercepted two passes a year ago and he recovered two fumbles as well. Ponds also scored a touchdown last season, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a score against Virginia. The big play ability Ponds flashed during his freshman season at James Madison isn't an accident. "I definitely have to have a nose for the ball," Ponds said. "Me being undersized, I have to do anything to try and separate myself. That's one thing I harp on, running to the ball, getting to the ball and making plays."

Indiana University's D'Angelo Ponds (5) does push-ups during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)