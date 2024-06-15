Indiana basketball team camp underway with several IU targets in attendance
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana basketball's team camp is underway this weekend in Bloomington.
Playing games inside of Assembly Hall and Cook Hall, several of Indiana's top targets in the classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027 are in attendance this weekend.
The Hoosier's coaching staff and a handful of players are expected to be involved with the camp.
Below is a list of players in attendance on Indiana's radar.
2025 Targets
Braylon Mullins - Greenfield-Central
One of Indiana's top targets in the 2025 class, Mullins holds offers from the likes of UConn, Kansas, North Carolina and many others following a breakout spring campaign with Indiana Elite.
Trent Sisley - Heritage Hills
Another long time Hoosier target, Sisley is a well-rounded forward who is also a member of Indiana Elite.
The 6-foot-7 forward has offers from Purdue, Notre Dame, Michigan State and a handful of others.
Dezmon Briscoe - Crispus Attucks
An undersized big man, Briscoe does not currently have an offer from Indiana, although a strong weekend could change that.
Briscoe's current offers include the like of Iowa, Xavier, West Virginia and others.
2026 Targets
Jayden Johnson - Trinity (Ky.)
Johnson currently doesn't have an Indiana offer either entering the weekend, although the 6-foot-5 forward was on campus back in October for Hoosier Hysteria.
Johnson's currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Missouri, Xavier and West Virginia.
EJ Hazelett - Franklin Central
Hazeletts doesn't currently hold an Indiana offer either, although Hazelett was in Bloomington for Hoosier Hysteria last October.
2027 Targets
Jaxson Davis - Warren Township (Ill.)
An athletic guard in the 2027 class, Davis doesn't currently have an offer from Indiana.
The 6-foot guard's current offers include Arizona State, Illinois, Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois.
