The Indiana basketball program heads into the fall looking like it may miss on all of its top targets from the summer recruiting cycle. However, a positive fall outlook is on the horizon.

Multiple prospects have visits upcoming to Indiana and the Hoosiers are once again involved with numerous top players in the class of 2024.

What's next for Indiana, where does IU sit with some key recruitments, what's the vibe around the program after missing this summer. That and much more is discussed.

TheHoosier.com’s premium subscribers check in with Rivals national analyst Travis Graf and ask questions about all things Indiana basketball, recruiting and more in our newest installment of our offseason monthly mailbag.