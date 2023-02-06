The Hoosiers lost at Maryland early in the week but bounced back with a 79-74 win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. It was IU's first win over a top-ranked team since 2013.

The Indiana basketball program is coming off of a 1-1 week this past week and moved up in the top 25, landing at No. 18 -- moving up three spots..

After a three-game slide to begin January, Indiana went on a five game winning streak and have won six of the last seven games.

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has continued his terrific play, averaging 21.4 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.6 blocks per game in Big Ten play.

"I mean, this is Trayce and Race and X who is not with us right now, and Miller, this is their last go-around. No time to quit. They have got something to prove, too," IU head coach Mike Woodson said after Saturday's win over Purdue. "The Big Ten Championship is still out there, and somebody's got to win it. So I mean, we've just got to keep hammering and scraping and scratching and see where it leads us."

Indiana's next opponent is No. 24 Rutgers on Tuesday night. It was a 15-point loss at Rutgers earlier in the season for the Hoosiers, the first of the season for Indiana.

"It's a toughness factor. I feel like teams in the past I've been on weren't that tough honestly and we kind of played with a chip on our shoulder since the beginning of the year since we got pumped by Rutgers," Jackson-Davis said postgame on Saturday. "We kind of found our niche, and that's what we're doing and that's how we've got to play the rest of the year.

Purdue is the only other ranked team in the Big Ten outside of Indiana and Rutgers, staying at No. 1 in the country. Illinois, Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern all received votes.