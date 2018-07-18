Current IU head coach Archie Miller was one of several topics former IU forward A.J. Moye discussed during his appearance on Fox Sports 97.5 FM's Query & Schultz in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Former IU forward A.J. Moye on Tuesday joined Fox Sports 97.5 FM's Query & Schultz in Indianapolis. Moye, who tallied 790 points and 503 rebounds across 133 games and four seasons in Bloomington (2000-04), touched on his time with the program, his relationship with former Indiana head coach Mike Davis and why he likes current IU head coach Archie Miller among other topics during his appearance on the show. Some of the highlights:

On his non-existent relationship with Mike Davis:

"Mike Davis, he's a good man. He recruited me, Coach (Bob) Knight recruited me, Coach Knight gave me the opportunity to go to Indiana. Me and Mike Davis, I mean, we saw eye to eye sometimes, but my thing is, if you've got kids that work hard, if you've got kids that work more than anybody else and they have the talent to play, I don't even want to go into it. I went to Indiana to play for Coach Knight, I'll say that."

On Indiana fans:

"I look at my time at Indiana, I loved Indiana. When I played basketball, I played for the fans of Indiana. I love the fans of Indiana. I love how they know the game, I love how they love the game, I love how passionate and enthused they were about the game, how we all took losses to heart and we all took wins to heart. When I played, I played for the people of Indiana. I still love that state greatly. That state has always felt like my home, you know? I'm in Georgia right now, I'm at the airport right now, but I love Indiana, man. I just love Indiana."

On Archie Miller: