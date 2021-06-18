Indiana athletics set for full capacity this fall

Indiana is coming off of back-to-back bowl game appearances and is expected to be ranked as a top-15 team this fall.

Bloomington, Indiana - We're back…or make that, you're back.

Indiana University Athletics plans to permit full capacity at Memorial Stadium for the 2021 IU Football season, IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson announced today. Full capacity is also planned for all of IU's other home fall athletic events.

"This is one of the most exciting days for our department and for me personally as we announce our plans to welcome our fans back this fall," Dolson said. "I cannot thank our fans enough for their patience and understanding while we have followed the advice of the medical professionals to protect the safety and health of everyone during the pandemic. In making today's announcement, we continue to follow the advice of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, and we are counting down the days until we see our stands full of Hoosier fans again.

"I want to thank President McRobbie for accepting and supporting this recommendation, as well as President-Elect Whitten for her collaboration and backing of our plan to return to full capacity this fall."

Specific COVID protocols for IU's indoor and outdoor athletic activities this fall will be finalized at a later date.

On May 26, the Indiana University Restart Committee issued its recommendations for the fall (Aug. 1 – Dec. 31, 2021), which included for all in-person campus activities to be normalized to a pre-pandemic level. IU Athletics decision is in line with that recommendation, and has also been made in consultation with state, local and university health officials.

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2021 Indiana Football season. 2020 National and Big Ten Coach of the Year Tom Allen's team is coming off back-to-back January bowl invitations and returns 19 starters from last year's squad that was ranked as high as No. 7 nationally.