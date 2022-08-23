Indiana Basketball announces details for "Las Vegas Clash" versus Arizona

Details and information about this game have finally be announced by IU Athletics with this event, the "Las Vegas Clash", being a double-header with a game between UNLV and Washington taking place right before.

One of the more highly anticipated games on Indiana's nonconference schedule has been the clash with Arizona ever since it was announced early this year with both teams playing in a neutral setting at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 10th.

LAS VEGAS – Arizona will face Indiana for the first time and UNLV will battle Washington State in the "Las Vegas Clash" on Saturday, Dec. 10, at MGM Grand Garden Arena, bdG Sports announced Tuesday.

The Arizona-Indiana game will tip at 4:30 p.m. PT and be televised by FOX, marking the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game ever televised by a broadcast network during the regular season. UNLV-Washington State will tip at 1:30 p.m. PT and air on FS1.

"Playing a high-level opponent like Indiana in Las Vegas will be a great opportunity for us and our fans," said Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd. "It will be a strong test against one of the preseason favorites from the Big Ten in an outstanding atmosphere. It's one of those games that will have a special feeling around it and we are looking forward to it."

Pac-12 powerhouse Arizona is no stranger to Las Vegas as the Wildcats won last year's Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena which helped propel the program to a top-5 ranking and a No. 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Lloyd has reloaded quickly after having three players selected in the first 33 picks of the NBA Draft. Five-star prospect Kylan Boswell reclassified to this year's incoming freshman class for the Wildcats and will join fan-favorite Kerr Kriisa in the backcourt. Arizona's new faces include freshmen Dylan Anderson, Filip Borovicanin and Henri Veesaar along with transfers Courtney Ramey and Cedric Richardson Jr.

Excitement is just as high in Bloomington where coach Mike Woodson has reinvigorated the Hoosiers program. IU All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis tested the NBA waters before announcing his return to the Hoosiers. The third-team All-American will be the third-leading returning scorer in college basketball next season after averaging 16.9 points per game last season. The Hoosiers finished 21-14 in 2022 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. The Hoosiers also advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2013 after knocking off Michigan and top-seeded Illinois.

"Our program is thrilled to have the opportunity to play Arizona in Las Vegas," said Woodson. "We have fans throughout the country who are looking forward to making this trip between Thanksgiving and Christmas and I love the fact that two programs that have won a national championship will meet for the very first time. It should be one of the top non-conference matchups prior to conference play starting."