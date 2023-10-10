BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With just over three weeks until the official tip-off of college basketball season, preseason honors and projections continue to roll in from the national media.

The latest comes from ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, who released his latest NCAA Tournament Bracket projection ahead of the season.

Indiana is listed as one of the last four byes in the field, a 10-seed in the East region.

This comes after the Hoosiers were voted to finish sixth in official/unofficial league preseason media poll by a poll of 28 voters, but the range of projected finishes for Indiana stretched from fourth to ninth in the league.