On Friday, Indiana added Stanford tight end transfer Bradley Archer, he is the first transfer addition Indiana has made in the spring transfer portal.

Archer has played four seasons at Stanford and totaled just four receptions and 32 yards in his Stanford career.

As a junior in 2021, Archer started four games for Stanford and had three catches for 32 yards for the Cardinal offense. His career-long reception also came in 2021 when he brought in a 13-yard catch against No. 3 Oregon on Oct. 2.