How It Happened: No. 17 Indiana defeats Eastern IL in Sunday Matinee, 90-55

Indiana basketball was back inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Sunday afternoon, defeating the Eastern Illinois Panthers 90-54. It was far from perfect as Indiana's defense allowed EIU to shoot 59.3% from the field in the first half, but buckled down defensively in the second half, holding the Panthers to just 16.7% in the second half. Following the victory, Indiana improved to 2-0 on the young season and have a week off before hosting South Carolina next Saturday. A lot to unpack before then, so here's how it happened.

HOOSIERS SURGE IN SECOND HALF

When Indiana went into the locker room trailing Eastern Illinois 37-36. There was no energy in an already lifeless Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and it was bleak. Following a players only meeting at the free throw line led by Myles Rice, Indiana exploded in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 54-18 in the game's final twenty minutes. Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako led the second half charge, scoring a combined 18 points. Indiana went on a 23-3 spanning over seven minutes and it was as dominant as it seemed. Everything was falling for Indiana and a lid covered the Eastern Illinois basket. The Hoosiers finished the half shooting an outstanding 63.3% from the field (19/30) on their way to a victory.

FOUR HOOSIERS FINISH IN DOUBLE FIGURES

Although the game itself was similar to Wednesday's, there was much more parity in the scoring for Indiana in Sunday's victory. Mackenzie Mgbako once again led the way with 18 points, while Malik Reneau finished with 17 points. Additionally, Bryson Tucker shot an efficient 5-of-7 en route to his first double-digit outing, ending the game with 12 points. The second half proved that when the Hoosiers share the ball, good things will happen. Mgbako's 31-point performance is fantastic when other players aren't playing their best game, but for Indiana to be successful this season, there needs to be multiple guys finishing in double-figures.

ALL-AROUND BALLO SHINES

There were questions after Wednesday night's game about Oumar Ballo's intensity, or lack thereof. Those same questions were being pondered at times in the first half when Ballo didn't hustle back on defense after a turnover. After that, a switch flipped for Ballo. The Arizona transfer was fantastic from that point forward, finishing the game with 17 points, 9 boards, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. As his intensity picked up defensively, Ballo's offensive play picked up significantly. As an all-American leader, Indiana will thrive when Ballo does. Indiana will need this version of Ballo to continue showing up towards the end of the month when the competition stiffens.



FINAL STATS