LINCOLN, Neb. - Sunday afternoon, No. 14 Indiana traveled west to take on Nebraska in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Indiana took care of business against Nebraska, 91-69. The Hoosiers picked up right where they left off after an efficient shooting performance earlier this week against Michigan. Indiana shot 61% from the field and 61% from 3-point range en route to the win over Nebraska. Here's how it happened on a hot shooting afternoon in Lincoln:

Hot shooting continues for Indiana

Indiana made its first 15 field goal attempts of the game on Thursday against Michigan. The Hoosiers shot 58% from the field and 47% from 3-point range against the Wolverines. On Sunday in Lincoln against Nebraska, Indiana shot even more efficiently. The Hoosiers shot 61% from the field and 61% from behind the 3-point line against the Cornhuskers.

Mackenzie Holmes was her usual efficient self, scoring 22 points on 10-14 shooting. Sydney Parrish continued her strong play as of late with a 20-point performance while knocking down six of her seven 3-pointers. Chloe Moore-McNeil was also incredibly efficient. Moore-McNeil posted 16 points on 6-7 shooting. There's not many teams in the country that can compete with the Hoosiers when they shoot like they have as of late.

Lots of turnovers for both teams

Sunday's Big Ten battle between Indiana and Nebraska was filled with turnovers. Both found it difficult to take care of the ball given the game's up-and-down nature. Indiana turned the ball over 14 times which led to 18 points for Nebraska. On the flip side, the Hoosiers scored 24 points off of 19 Cornhusker turnovers. At some points in the game, it looked like both teams were playing hot potato with the basketball. With so many possessions ending in one team turning the ball over to the other, it was the Hoosiers' efficiency on the possessions they didn't turn it over that proved to be the difference in the game.

Final Box Score