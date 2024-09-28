Indiana football welcomed Maryland to Bloomington on Saturday for a soggy afternoon clash inside of Memorial Stadium. It wasn't a pretty game by any means, but the Hoosiers took down the Terrapins on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Here is how Indiana toppled Maryland in a weather-affected contest.

BOTH OFFENSES START SLOW

On a rainy afternoon, it was unclear how much the weather conditions in Bloomington would play a role in Saturday's affair. Whether it was the weather, or strong play from both defenses, both Indiana and Maryland's offenses took some time to get going in the week five matchup. Through the first quarter of play, neither team managed to put any points on the board. It was the first time all season Indiana failed to score in a quarter, and the third time all season Maryland failed to do so. Indiana was able to move the ball, tallying 128 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes of the game. The Hoosiers also converted on four of its five third downs throughout out the opening quarter, and they controlled the time of possession battle as well. Indiana's first half struggles largely centered around turnovers, as quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw his first and second interceptions of the season on the first two drives of the game. Maryland struggled in a different manner in the first quarter. The Terrapins totaled -2 yards of offense in the first quarter, going three-and-out on each of their two drives in the first frame. Indiana's offense didn't wake up until the end of the first quarter, resulting in the first points being scored just five seconds into the second quarter. From that point on, both offenses were able to move the ball much more consistently.

INDIANA RESPONDS AFTER EARLY TURNOVERS

Indiana entered week five of the college football season as one of three teams that had yet to turn the ball over this season. That changed rather quickly on Saturday. Interceptions on each of the first two drives of the game, left the Hoosiers vulnerable early on in the game. However, following both of Rourke's interceptions, Indiana's defense responded. The Hoosiers forced three-and-outs on each of the Terrapins' ensuing possessions following both of Rourke's interceptions. Indiana's third turnover of the first half came in the second quarter, when Kaelon Black fumbled away possession to Maryland. Once again however, the Hoosiers responded on the defensive side of the ball, forcing the Terrapins into a three-and-out. All first half long, Indiana's defense managed to pick up its offense. The Hoosiers' three first half turnovers on Saturday were the most since Indiana's season-ending loss to Purdue last year. The difference in this game was that Indiana's defense was up to the task, keeping the Hoosiers in what could have very easily been a different game if Maryland would've managed to capitalize off those turnovers.

INDIANA LOCKS IN LATE, PULLS AWAY IN SECOND HALF

After a first half that was marred by turnovers and overall poor play from the Hoosiers' offense, Indiana found its offensive rhythm as the game went on. The Hoosiers scored 14 first half points on Saturday, tallying less touchdowns (2) than turnovers in the first 30 minutes of play (3). However, the second half was a different story. After Maryland opened the second half with a strong 10-play, 75-yard drive, Indiana answered right back. The Hoosiers responded with a seven-play, 75-yard themselves. All told, Indiana poured on 28 second half points, finding the end zone on four separate occasions. It wasn't just the offense that closed out the game strong, Indiana's defense continued its strong play from the first half into the second half of Saturday's win. After giving up scores on back-to-back drives in the third quarter, Indiana forced two straight punts and then a turnover on downs to keep the Terrapins off the scoreboard for a majority of the second half. Maryland maned just one score on its final six drives of the game, as Indiana pulled away late for the victory.

FINAL STATS