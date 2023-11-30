BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the immediate aftermath of Indiana's official hiring of Curt Cignetti as the program's next head football coach, Hoosiers Connect quickly launched a campaign aimed specifically at supporting the new Indiana coaching staff.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Cignetti to the Hoosier family and can’t wait to pack the rock with him and the Hoosiers next season,” said Tyler Harris, Executive Director of Hoosiers Connect in a statement. “Hoosiers Connect is committed to ensuring that IU’s Football program has the NIL opportunities it needs to be successful.”

When giving to the the official NIL collective of IU athletics, donors are given the opportunity to specify which of Indiana's 24 Division I sports they would like to earmark their contributions toward. In the campaign, nicknamed the 'Back the Rock' initiative, is focused on driving donations specifically for the IU football program.

On the heels of the 'In for Indiana' campaign that took place on November 14, a drive that matched every donation made to Hoosiers Connect dollar for dollar and raised just under $500,000 in 24 hours – or just under $1 million after donor match. The pledge made by an anonymous donor to match every donation made to Hoosiers Connect and Hoosiers For Good up to $1 million through the end of the calendar year is also still in effect. Donations made through this newest initiative will count toward the total for the 'In for Indiana' campaign, too.

The 'Back the Rock' campaign is the first of many steps marking the commitment toward investment in Indiana's football program from Hoosiers Connect, the organization says.

“A successful and robust NIL program is essential for the success for all athletic programs at IU, including IU Football,” said Harris. “We hope this new campaign will show a widespread outpouring of support for Coach Cignetti and our Football athletes."

For those seeking out more information about the ‘Back the Rock’ campaign and wishing to donate, the organization urges potential pledges to visit inforindiana.com.

Fans can also contribute by liking and reposting on social media to spread the word, as one donor has obliged to do: