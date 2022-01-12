 TheHoosier - Hoosiers announce adjusted 2022 schedule
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-12 11:13:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Hoosiers announce adjusted 2022 schedule

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

The 2022 football schedule has been released for Indiana football and the rest of the Big Ten conference.

The updated schedule was made due to adjusted schedules in 2020 due to COVID.

Below is the full schedule and release from Indiana.

The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. (IU Athletics)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Indiana will host Illinois to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, and will welcome seven opponents to Memorial Stadium. The updated schedule accounts for alternations made during the 2020 season.

The full 2022 schedule is below:

Sept. 3: Illinois

Sept. 10: Idaho

Sept. 17: Western Kentucky

Sept. 24: at Cincinnati

Oct. 1: at Nebraska

Oct. 8: Michigan

Oct. 15: Maryland

Oct. 22: at Rutgers

Oct. 29: Bye

Nov. 5: Penn State

Nov. 12: at Ohio State

Nov. 19: at Michigan State

Nov. 26: Purdue

Dec. 3: Big Ten Championship Game

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved the schedule.

Please note that select games from Saturday will be adjusted, to either Thursday or Friday, as in past seasons.

Tickets are available by clicking here or by phone at 1-866-IUSPORTS.

