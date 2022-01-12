Hoosiers announce adjusted 2022 schedule
The 2022 football schedule has been released for Indiana football and the rest of the Big Ten conference.
The updated schedule was made due to adjusted schedules in 2020 due to COVID.
Below is the full schedule and release from Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Indiana will host Illinois to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, and will welcome seven opponents to Memorial Stadium. The updated schedule accounts for alternations made during the 2020 season.
The full 2022 schedule is below:
Sept. 3: Illinois
Sept. 10: Idaho
Sept. 17: Western Kentucky
Sept. 24: at Cincinnati
Oct. 1: at Nebraska
Oct. 8: Michigan
Oct. 15: Maryland
Oct. 22: at Rutgers
Oct. 29: Bye
Nov. 5: Penn State
Nov. 12: at Ohio State
Nov. 19: at Michigan State
Nov. 26: Purdue
Dec. 3: Big Ten Championship Game
The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved the schedule.
Please note that select games from Saturday will be adjusted, to either Thursday or Friday, as in past seasons.
Tickets are available by clicking here or by phone at 1-866-IUSPORTS.
----
