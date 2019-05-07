Hoosier Daily: May 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 OT Alex Atcavage Updates Recruitment
On The Road With The Hoosiers At Huber's Orchard And Winery Set For May 29
The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: April 29-May 5
Evansville (Ind.) Bosse forward Kiyron Powell showing high upside
Tweets of the Day
#IUBB Commits🏀⚪️🔴⚪️.....Coming Soon! I can’t wait. Looking good for awards night. Love this pic❤️❤️❤️ @unkle44artty @TrayceJackson HOOSIERS pic.twitter.com/cE6ZyLIlZ5— India Franklin (@indii5000) May 6, 2019
Been told the Whop Philyor all-black #iufb alternate jersey is not in the wardrobe. @cdrummond97’s powers of observation are not to be underestimated however.— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) May 6, 2019
We grew and finished strong this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Cg6nNbWFSQ— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 6, 2019
Video of the Day
We could watch this @JordanHulls1 highlight all day 🤩— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 7, 2019
Congrats on being voted the best guard in the #FIBAEuropeCup! pic.twitter.com/XHZNcEThpi
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star gives five spring football standouts who could see an increased role in 2019. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall does a Q&A with 2020 point guard Mike Saunders, a potential Indiana target. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights from 2020 Indiana target Trey Galloway's performance at the Adidas Gold Gauntlet series in Mansfield, Texas. -- Link
Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle says Eric Gordon has been a catalyst for the Houston Rockets against the Golden State Warriors. -- Link
Michael Pina of SBNation explains why Gordon has been Houston's third-most irreplaceable player. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.