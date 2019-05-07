News More News
Hoosier Daily: May 7

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 OT Alex Atcavage Updates Recruitment

On The Road With The Hoosiers At Huber's Orchard And Winery Set For May 29

The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: April 29-May 5

Evansville (Ind.) Bosse forward Kiyron Powell showing high upside

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines 

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star gives five spring football standouts who could see an increased role in 2019. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall does a Q&A with 2020 point guard Mike Saunders, a potential Indiana target. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights from 2020 Indiana target Trey Galloway's performance at the Adidas Gold Gauntlet series in Mansfield, Texas. -- Link

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle says Eric Gordon has been a catalyst for the Houston Rockets against the Golden State Warriors. -- Link

Michael Pina of SBNation explains why Gordon has been Houston's third-most irreplaceable player. -- Link

----

