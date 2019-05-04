News More News
Hoosier Daily: May 4

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16. (Mike Carter/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier 

Rivals Camp Cincinnati: Best Plays - Skills 1on1s (DEFENSE)

The Hoosier Insider: May 3

In-State Forward Josh Smith Seeing Increased Interest After Growth Spurt

Heard On The Hoosier: GoldandBlack.com Publisher Alan Karpick

Indiana Football: 2020 4-Star DT Octavious Oxendine Updates Recruitment

Tweets of the Day 

Video of the Day 

Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana baseball player Cole Barr's power is no joke. -- Link

Video: Mike Catalana of 13WHAM Sports spoke with Thomas Bryant about his most recent NBA season. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall looks at the state of every Big Ten basketball team's roster. -- Link

The staff of Inside the Hall has highlights of Anthony Leal from last weekend's Adidas Gold Gauntlet series games in Mansfield, Texas. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says thee Indiana women's basketball team picked up a commitment in the 2019 class. -- Link

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) looks at the state of the Indiana football program. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}