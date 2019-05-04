Hoosier Daily: May 4
Seen on The Hoosier
Rivals Camp Cincinnati: Best Plays - Skills 1on1s (DEFENSE)
In-State Forward Josh Smith Seeing Increased Interest After Growth Spurt
Heard On The Hoosier: GoldandBlack.com Publisher Alan Karpick
Indiana Football: 2020 4-Star DT Octavious Oxendine Updates Recruitment
Tweets of the Day
Congrats to our graduates! 🎓— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 3, 2019
Big future ahead for these 4️⃣.#IUBGrad19 pic.twitter.com/mL5dGegegr
Somehow missed this yesterday, but Indiana LB TD Roof has reportedly put his name in the transfer portal. Interesting developing considering we were told in December that he had decided to walk away from football due to a series of injuries. #iufb https://t.co/D6OROkxlxT— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) May 3, 2019
Tonight, @pauly_milto passed @hart_attack_kid for fourth all-time in school history in strikeouts. He now has 239 career Ks. pic.twitter.com/KOsCUojROB— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 4, 2019
With two years of college behind me, I’m already looking forward to returning to Bloomington.— D.J. Fezler (@DJFezler) May 3, 2019
I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be an intern with @IndianaRivals next year to assist in covering IU athletics.
I’m going to enjoy the summer, but It’ll be back to work soon.
Video of the Day
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana baseball player Cole Barr's power is no joke. -- Link
Video: Mike Catalana of 13WHAM Sports spoke with Thomas Bryant about his most recent NBA season. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall looks at the state of every Big Ten basketball team's roster. -- Link
The staff of Inside the Hall has highlights of Anthony Leal from last weekend's Adidas Gold Gauntlet series games in Mansfield, Texas. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says thee Indiana women's basketball team picked up a commitment in the 2019 class. -- Link
Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) looks at the state of the Indiana football program. -- Link
----
