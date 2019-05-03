CINCINNATI - Indiana is still searching for its first defensive line commit in the 2020 class, and one player it is heavily pursuing is 4-star Kentucky defensive tackle Octavius Oxendine.

"I hear from them about every day," Oxendine told TheHoosier.com at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "Coach (Allen) always texts me. It's nice communication, good communication. I'll probably get a tweet from everyday or text message every day from them, so it's nice."