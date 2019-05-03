News More News
Indiana Football: 2020 4-Star DT Octavious Oxendine Updates Recruitment

Stu Jackson
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com.

2020 4-star Kentucky defensive tackle Octavius Oxendine (Nic Lucero / Rivals.com)

CINCINNATI - Indiana is still searching for its first defensive line commit in the 2020 class, and one player it is heavily pursuing is 4-star Kentucky defensive tackle Octavius Oxendine.

"I hear from them about every day," Oxendine told TheHoosier.com at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "Coach (Allen) always texts me. It's nice communication, good communication. I'll probably get a tweet from everyday or text message every day from them, so it's nice."

