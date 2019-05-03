Indiana Football: 2020 4-Star DT Octavious Oxendine Updates Recruitment
CINCINNATI - Indiana is still searching for its first defensive line commit in the 2020 class, and one player it is heavily pursuing is 4-star Kentucky defensive tackle Octavius Oxendine.
"I hear from them about every day," Oxendine told TheHoosier.com at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "Coach (Allen) always texts me. It's nice communication, good communication. I'll probably get a tweet from everyday or text message every day from them, so it's nice."
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news