Indiana Athletics announced men's basketball All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and women's basketball All-American Mackenzie Holmes as the 2022-23 Indiana Athletes of the Year on Thursday.

"Congratulations to Mackenzie and Trayce for their well-deserved selections as our 2022-23 Athletes of the Year," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "As first-team All-Americans and Wooden Award finalists, they each enjoyed individual successes that rival those of any other past great that has played for our tradition-rich basketball programs. Every bit as important to their individual accomplishments, though, is the team success that each played such a big part in this past season. The 2022-23 year was one of our department's most successful in decades, both in terms of individual and team successes. That fact makes this year's award even that much more meaningful for these two all-time greats."

Jackson-Davis averaged 20.9 points, 10,8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for Indiana last season, helping the Hoosiers advance to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament after finishing tied with Northwestern for second place in the Big Ten's regular season standings.

The four-time All-Big Ten selection ended his Indiana career third in points and double-doubles. Jackson-Davis is Indiana's all-time leader in rebounds and blocked shots, and he is just the fifth player in school history to amass 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds. The Golden State Warriors selected him No. 57 overall in June's NBA Draft where he signed a fully guaranteed contract.

Holmes was named an AP All-American last season and the 2022-23 Big Ten defensive player of the year. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 22.23 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season for Teri Moren's Big Ten Championship team and eventual No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The senior is returning for a fifth college season after shooting 68 percent form the field last season, which was second in the country and the best in the Big Ten. Her 56 blocked shots were the most in the Big Ten and she recorded five blocks vs. Nebraska and Michigan last season.

Entering her fifth season, Holmes is already in the top-five in Indiana history in points and all-time blocked shots.