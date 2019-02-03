I am 100% committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! #GoHoosiers #IUFB #LEO @CoachAllenIU @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/1x9UVRjfcx

Gotta like that! We can work with that effort. Win or lose. Just gotta compete and see what happens. Nice job in a very tough place to win. #iubb

This is Indiana’s first win at the Breslin Center since February 2013. #iubb

"I thought guys really stepped up, and we played hard and competed. For the first time in a while, we really shared the ball."

