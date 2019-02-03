Hoosier Daily: February 3 - What They're Saying About Michigan State
Seen on The Hooser
2019 Pennsylvania OT Tim Weaver Commits To Indiana
Instant Rewind: Indiana 79, No. 6 Michigan State 75
From the Locker Room: Michigan State
Juwan Morgan Sustains Shoulder Injury In IU's Win At Michigan State
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Stat Pack: Indiana 79, No. 6 Michigan State 75
I am 100% committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! #GoHoosiers #IUFB #LEO @CoachAllenIU @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/1x9UVRjfcx— Tim Weaver (@tweaver1108) February 2, 2019
That was fun. 😄 pic.twitter.com/OnarmJi0Qq— Aljami Durham (@aldurham01) February 3, 2019
Gotta like that! We can work with that effort. Win or lose. Just gotta compete and see what happens. Nice job in a very tough place to win. #iubb— Alan Henderson (@44AlanHenderson) February 3, 2019
This is Indiana’s first win at the Breslin Center since February 2013. #iubb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) February 3, 2019
Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press breaks down Indiana's 79-75 win over Michigan State from the home team's perspective. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall gives his instant reaction to the Hoosiers' upset victory in East Lansing. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star examines how Indiana was able to take dow the No. 6 team in the country and halt its losing streak. -- Link
Video: Osterman says the win may have saved the Hoosiers' season. -- Link
Video: Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times and Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student break down IU's win at the Breslin Center. -- Link
