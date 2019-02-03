Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-03 02:50:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: February 3 - What They're Saying About Michigan State

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Mike Carter/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hooser

2019 Pennsylvania OT Tim Weaver Commits To Indiana

Instant Rewind: Indiana 79, No. 6 Michigan State 75

From the Locker Room: Michigan State

Juwan Morgan Sustains Shoulder Injury In IU's Win At Michigan State

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Stat Pack: Indiana 79, No. 6 Michigan State 75

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I thought guys really stepped up, and we played hard and competed. For the first time in a while, we really shared the ball."
— Archie Miller

Video of the Day

Headlines

Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press breaks down Indiana's 79-75 win over Michigan State from the home team's perspective. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall gives his instant reaction to the Hoosiers' upset victory in East Lansing. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star examines how Indiana was able to take dow the No. 6 team in the country and halt its losing streak. -- Link

Video: Osterman says the win may have saved the Hoosiers' season. -- Link

Video: Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times and Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student break down IU's win at the Breslin Center. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}