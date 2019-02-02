Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-02 20:33:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

From the Locker Room: Michigan State

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Mbvwylq8x9d672hllnai
Mike Carter/USA Today Sports

Indiana head coach Archie Miller met with the media following the Hoosiers' 79-75 upset victory over Michigan State Saturday night.

Watch his full postgame comments in the embedded video players below, as well as the video of the postgame availability from IU's De'Ron Davis, Romeo Langford, and Justin Smith.

Indiana Video: Archie Miller


Indiana Video: Justin Smith and Romeo Langford


Indiana Video: De'Ron Davis


Michigan State Video: Tom Izzo

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}