From the Locker Room: Michigan State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Indiana head coach Archie Miller met with the media following the Hoosiers' 79-75 upset victory over Michigan State Saturday night.
Watch his full postgame comments in the embedded video players below, as well as the video of the postgame availability from IU's De'Ron Davis, Romeo Langford, and Justin Smith.
Indiana Video: Archie Miller
Indiana Video: Justin Smith and Romeo Langford
Indiana Video: De'Ron Davis
Michigan State Video: Tom Izzo
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.